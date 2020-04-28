Woman dies after west Belfast fire

The fire service was called to the blaze at Cullingtree Fold on the Falls Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident took place at Cullingtree Fold on the Falls Road in the city on Saturday. Photo By Justin Kernoghan

A woman has died following a fire at a housing complex in west Belfast.

The woman aged 63 died in hospital from injuries sustained in the accidental fire.

A total of three fire appliances attended the scene.

A fire service statement said: “We would remind the community to be extra vigilant about ensuring their home is safe from fire at this time as we all spend more time at home.”

Cullingtree Fold offers apartment-style accommodation specially designed for over-55s who want to live independently.