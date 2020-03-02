Woman dies and man critical after Co Tyrone crash

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened on Pomeroy Road near Pomeroy at around 2.45pm on Monday.

It's believed the female victim, who was in her 30s, was the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra car and the injured male was a passenger.

The 64-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved, a blue Seat Exeo, sustained minor injuries.

PSNI Inspector Brown said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please make contact with police. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling along the Pomeroy Road prior to the crash, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage.

"Officers can be reached at Dungannon police station by calling 101, quoting reference 1097 02/03/20."