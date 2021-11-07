Woman dies following Belleek road traffic collision

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Belleek, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on the Boa Island Road in the Co Fermanagh village on Saturday at around 4pm.

Police said the road remains closed in both directions while emergency services remain at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A woman died as a result of the two vehicle collision which occurred shortly before 4pm on Saturday and officers remain at the scene this morning conducting enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage captured in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1070 06/11/21.”