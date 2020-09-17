Woman dies following Co Antrim crash

A woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Co Antrim, police have confirmed.

The crash took place on the Roguery Road in Toomebridge on Thursday morning.

Local Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney expressed his condolences.

"Any death on our roads is one too many," the South Antrim MLA said.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has tragically lost her life."

The road remains closed at this time and and diversions are in place.

"Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 243 17/09/20," a PSNI spokesperson said.