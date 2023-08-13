Woman dies following collision in Londonderry

A woman aged in her 30s has died following a road collision in Londonderry.

Three people were also taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries following the incident on Culmore Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said they received a report of the collision at around 1am.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but sadly a woman in her 30s passed away at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

“Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“An investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances of the collision, and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 125 of 13/08/23.”