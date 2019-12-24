Woman dies following crash on M1 near Dungannon

A woman in her sixties has died following a crash on the M1 in Co Tyrone.

She was driving a blue Volkswagen Bora that was involved in a collision with a Silver Volkswagen Golf shortly before 7.15pm on Monday, December 23. It happened close to Junction 14 and Tamnamore, outside Dungannon.

A man and woman who were travelling in the Golf were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said: “News of the death has shocked and saddened the local area.

“A death on the roads at any time of the year is a tragedy but it is all the more poignant at Christmas.

“I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this woman at this sad time.”

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage available is asked to contact police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1826 23/12/19.