Woman dies following Derry house fire

A woman has died following a house fire in Derry, police have confirmed.

Police received a report of a blaze at a house in the Rossdowney Road area of the city at 7.30am on Sunday.

One woman, aged in her 50s, was taken from the property, but she tragically died at the scene.

The house on the Rossdowney Road outside Londonderry where a woman in her fifities died in an early morning fire. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.03.21

PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. The Rossdowney Road remains closed following the incident.

"There are no further details at this time."