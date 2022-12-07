Woman dies following hit-and-run crash between Coleraine and Limavady

A woman has died following hit-and-run crash between Coleraine and Limavady on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 7pm after police had been alerted by a passing motorist to a concern for the safety of a female pedestrian walking on the Dunhill Road.

The PSNI confirmed the woman is believed to have been hit by a vehicle which then drove off.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the death was “heartbreaking”.

“My immediate sympathies are with the woman’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” she said.

"Any death on our roads is one too many and a tragedy for all those involved.

“I would appeal to anyone with information or dash camera footage to bring it forward to the police."

Independent MLA Claire Sugden described the incident as “such a horrible thing to happen”.

"My deepest sympathies go out to anyone who knew the woman who has now sadly passed away,” she added.

“Losing a loved one at any time of year is difficult, but during the Christmas period tragedies such as this can hit families even harder.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “Shortly after 7pm, police received a report from a passing motorist concerned for the safety of a female pedestrian walking on the Dunhill Road.

"Officers attended and sadly located the body of a woman who, it is believed, was struck by a vehicle which has failed to remain at the scene.

"The road was closed for a time as police conducted enquiries at the scene and has since reopened.

“Efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”