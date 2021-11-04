Woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Ballymoney

The Frosses Road remains closed in both directions between the Drones Road roundabout and the Kilraughts Road roundabout. Stock Image

A female driver of a car has died following a two-vehicle crash with a lorry at the Frosses Road area of Ballymoney on Thursday afternoon.

A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital. Inspector Watt said: “At around 2.50pm, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident.

“The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident. “The Frosses Road remains closed in both directions between the Drones Road roundabout and the Kilraughts Road roundabout, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 993 04/11/21.”