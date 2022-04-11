Woman dies in Toome bypass crash, man arrested

A woman in her 40s has died following a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass.

The accident happened late on Sunday night.

A man has been arrested, police said.

Sergeant McIvor said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision Toome Bypass shortly after 11pm.

“A man in his 50s was arrested a short time later and is currently helping police with enquiries.

"The Toome Bypass was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1864 of 10/04/22."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/