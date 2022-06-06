Woman ‘disgusted’ by ‘boob watch’ message displayed at Derry concert

A woman has said she is shocked after attending a concert in Derry where she felt “threatened” by a message which suggested a camera would monitor women’s chests.

A company that provides large screens for concerts has apologised after displaying a message at an Electric Rock concert in Ebrington which read: “CCTV boob watch”.

It suggested that a camera was going to pan the crowd and zoom in on women’s breasts during the show.

The company is called Mobile Trailer Hire and it worked alongside Screens Ireland in this instance.

Breastfeeding counsellor Helen Hancock Glass was in attendance at the event on June 2.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said: “I think regardless of what context this message was in it was threatening. It posed a threat to myself and others in the crowd.

“I honestly can’t say who else saw it, I know a few people I was with did and others not. I think we are still at a place in time that this is seen as a joke. Not sure how.

“The idea that we are still in this Freddie Star-era of misogynistic language is disgusting.

“As a breastfeeding counsellor my position is to support women through trauma around their experience and one area that is so vital to her progress is feeding her baby in public.

“This is only one tiny area that is being set back by messages like this being put out to a large crowd.

“Breasts are yours to view! Breasts are sexualised! Women don’t matter!”

She added: “That to me is what the message read as and I have no doubt that other women at the event felt the same and those that may not have, may be so used to this language that it’s become normal.

“That needs to change. I want to go to a gig after a long tough few years and feel comfortable and relaxed – not threatened,” she said.

Ms Hancock Glass said she turned away to prevent the camera being focused on her or her friend.

“It ruined the event for me. I felt like leaving but knew it wasn’t fair on the artists who had travelled to perform and I went out on the night with full intentions of enjoying myself.”

Conor Moran from Mobile Trailer Hire, a company that was working alongside Screens Ireland, told the BBC: "A manager heard about it on the night and the person who was responsible - who was being used from a sub-contractor - was sacked on the spot.

"He will not be used again.

"I'm not aware at this stage if a camera did actually zoom in on anyone's chests. We apologise if any woman felt their privacy and space was being invaded.

"We will carry out an investigation and report to the relevant authorities".

The concert's promoter, Robert Allen of Connected Festival, said he will not be using the big screen company again.

"When we became aware of the matter we referred it immediately to the company responsible," Mr Allen said.

"They have informed us they are reporting the individual responsible to the relevant authorities and as promoter of the event we will not be using their service again".