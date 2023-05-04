Woman ‘dragged by hair to ground’ after trying to break up fight in Derry

A woman has been reportedly attacked after trying to break up a fight in Derry.

Police have said the woman was attempting to stop two men involved in an altercation when one of the men kicked her.

The victim was further assaulted by another woman at the scene who dragged her by her hair to the ground. The victim's purse is also reported to have been taken from the scene.

Police say the incident happened in the Foyle Street area of the city on Wednesday, May 3, at around 6.15pm.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour and she remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Kyle Irvine said: "This was a vicious and nasty assault on the victim who was treated by the NIAS at the scene. If you were in the area yesterday evening and witnessed this attack and can help our enquiries, call us on 101, quoting reference number 1791 of 03/05/23."