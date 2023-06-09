Woman dragged from car by her hair during ‘terrifying’ hijacking in Belfast

A woman has been “dragged by her hair” from her car during a hijacking in south Belfast.

A female passenger and young child were also caught up in the “terrifying” incident which happened in the Markets area at around 12pm on Friday.

The driver of a cream coloured Renault Captur was flagged down by a man on Stewart Street who was indicating that she had an issue with her vehicle.

The woman pulled over to check the car, which has a black roof, and was then dragged by her hair from the vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said another female passenger and young child were told to get of the car before the man then drove off in the direction of the Ormeau Road.

"The car was discovered on fire a short time later at nearby Raphael Street,” they added.

“The man was described as being around 5’6” tall, of stocky build and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and white trainers."

PSNI Detective Sergeant David Kitchen said: “This was a terrifying experience for this woman and her passengers.

"We have been conducting enquiries in the area and would appeal to anyone with any information or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 870 09/06/23.”