Woman escapes injury in gun attack on Lurgan home

Just before 8pm on Thursday shots were fired at the house on Maple Court in the Co Armagh town.

Police described the incident as "reckless" and it was lucky no one was injured.

Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery expressed concern saying the attack caused disgust in the town.

“This was a disgraceful act, which could have resulted in injury or even worse.” said he said.

“This is a busy residential area, so those behind this shooting showed an utter disregard for everyone living there. There is disgust across the entire town about the return of guns to our streets.

“I ask anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”

Inspector Ruston said: “We are extremely lucky that no-one was injured as a result of this incident which occurred in a busy residential area.

"Whoever carried out this reckless act showed a total disregard for both those inside the property and local residents.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1682 02/01/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."