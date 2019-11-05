Woman escapes sexual attack on Lagan Towpath with help from public

A member of the public helped a woman escape a sex attack on the Lagan Towpath on Monday morning.

It happened close to the Gasworks area in Belfast shortly before 10.30am.

The woman escaped with the assistance of a passerby and was left badly shaken but not injured following the incident.

Inspector Cunningham said: "The male, who made off in the direction of the Short Strand area, is described as being 5”4 in height, slim/average build with short dark hair. He was wearing a bright yellow jumper, tight black jeans and dark trainers with white laces and stripes on the side.

"I would like to thank those people who have already come forward with information and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen a man matching the description in the area before or after the incident contact us on 101, quoting reference number 466 04/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."