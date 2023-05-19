Woman extradited to Czech Republic after being arrested in Belfast

A woman who is wanted to serve a prison sentence in the Czech Republic has been extradited after being arrested in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI’s International Policing Unit working with Czech police made the arrest in the north Belfast area on Friday May 19.

The 38-year-old is wanted to serve a prison sentence in the Czech Republic in relation to a number of theft offences against older victims.

She appeared before an extradition hearing at Laganside Court on Friday.

Sergeant Davey from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."