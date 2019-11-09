Woman found injured on road taken to hospital after suspected hit-and-run in Co Antrim

The incident happened at the junction of the Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being found injured on a road following a suspected hit-and-run in Co Antrim.

Police received a report at around 10.40pm on Friday of a female who was discovered injured at the junction of the Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road in Ahoghill, and who was reported to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision.

Police attended the scene, along with the ambulance service, who transferred the woman to hospital for treatment of injuries, including to her legs and face.

The women remains in hospital.

A man, aged 18, arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: "I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Ahoghill area last night and saw what happened to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw two vehicles - a grey Volkswagen Golf and a grey Vauxhall Corsa travelling together from the cinema car park on Larne Road Link in Ballymena towards Ahoghill, between 9:30pm and 10:30pm last night, to get in touch, or who captured the vehicles' movements on their dash cam.

"Anyone with information they believe could assist our investigation is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference 2183 of 08/11/19."