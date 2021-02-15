Woman hands over phone to police after online appeal from Noah Donohoe's mum

Police are examining a potential new piece of evidence in the investigation into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

It comes after a mobile phone thought to contain previously unseen pictures of Noah on the day he disappeared was handed into police.

The 14-year-old, a pupil at St Malachy's College, went missing in south Belfast on June 21 last year.

His body was found in a storm drain in the north of the city and close to the M2 motorway six days later following a massive search operation.

A post-mortem examination established that he died as a result of drowning.

A coroner's hearing was later told there was no evidence that he was attacked or that anyone else was involved.

Yesterday, the Sunday World newspaper reported that a woman had given a phone to police following an appeal from Noah's mum Fiona.

Fiona Donohoe had made the appeal via social media, appealing to an individual "that we know has a very significant photograph on their phone, to make contact and bring the phone to KRW Law".

She said: "The handset that contains the photo is as important as the picture to corroborate the time and date it was taken.

"You are aware of who you are ... as are we. You are the person who could change the direction of this investigation.

"We will continue to appeal to your conscience and moral duty every day if need be. You are not in any bother, and no one needs to know your identity."

The Sunday World reported the phone was given to the PSNI on Friday.

Noah's mother has also appealed for businesses in the Royal Avenue area to review any CCTV footage their cameras had captured on June 21, 2020 for images of her son as he made his way across the city.

Last month, recovering heroin addict Daryl Paul (33) was sentenced to three months' jail for stealing tragic Noah's backpack containing his laptop. He was released the same day, after time on remand was taken into consideration.

After discovering the rucksack, instead of handing it to police searching for the schoolboy, he tried to sell the laptop.

A full inquest into Noah's death has been scheduled for January 2022.