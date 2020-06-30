Woman has engagement ring stolen by man outside Co Antrim hospital

A woman had her engagement ring stolen my a man wearing a surgical mask and cap outside Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey on Tuesday.

It was reported that the woman was parked outside the outpatients department at the hospital at around 2pm when a man entered her vehicle wearing a blue surgical mask and a cap and threatened her with a hammer.

The victim handed over a number of personal items to the man including jewellery and her handbag before he made off from the scene.

"The victim has had items of significant value taken from her including her engagement ring and was left deeply shocked after her ordeal," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The suspect was reported to have been wearing a navy coloured coat with the hood up, blue jeans and was approximately 5’5” tall.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 963 of 30/06/2020.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.