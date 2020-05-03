Woman has knife held to throat during violent burglary in west Belfast

Police are appealing for information following the burglary in west Belfast

A woman was pinned to the ground with a knife held to her throat during an aggravated burglary in west Belfast during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to Trostan Gardens at 4am after receiving a report that a masked man, armed with a knife, had entered a flat and attacked the female occupant.

After being pinned to the ground she managed to escape the property but was confronted outside in the hallway by the assailant who slapped her in the face.

The woman managed to get back into her flat and wait for police to arrive.

A 34-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, aggravated burglary and stealing and assault on police. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Will Arnott said: “Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 360 of 03/30/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."