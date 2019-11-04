Woman held at knife point in Belfast off-licence robbery

Police said the staff member was not injured but left shaken in the terrifying ordeal.

The incident happened in the Lisburn Road area on Sunday just before 9pm.

Two men entered the shop and one of them armed with a knife, went behind the counter and threatened the woman.

They then fled the scene with a sum of money, heading along Chadwick Street.

One of the men is described as being between 5’ 10” and 6’ in height, aged in his mid to late 20s, with a brown goatee-style beard, and wearing a navy puffa-type jacket.

The second is described as being around 5’ 5” in height and of slim build. He was wearing a bright blue raincoat.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner added: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff member who, while physically uninjured, has been left shaken.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to get in touch. Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1703 of 03/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."