Woman hit by lorry on Belfast's Upper Newtownards Road

The scene on the Newtownards Road, East Belfast with the air ambulance in attendance where it is believed a pedestrian was struck by a heavy goods vehicle. Picture: Michael Cooper

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry on the Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast on Monday morning.

It happened just before 11.25am.

The charity air ambulance was sent to the scene along with an emergency crew.

After being treated at the scene, the woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Constable Burns said: "We are appealing to anyone with may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 683 of 09/09/19.

"We’re particularly grateful to a woman who pointed emergency services to the exact location, and would ask that she gets in touch to share any information."

The Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast has now reopened following an earlier collision.