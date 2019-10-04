Woman hit with hammer during Ballyclare armed robbery

A female worker was hit with a hammer during an armed robbery at a jewellers in Co Antrim, police have said.

The robbery happened at the premises in the Mill Road area of Ballyclare at around 4pm on Thursday.

Four men entered the business armed with baseball bats and hammers and smashed several display cabinets.

They then pushed a female employee to the ground and struck her on the wrist with a hammer, before fleeing with jewellery.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “This was a distressing incident for the member of staff who has been left badly shaken; no one should be made to feel unsafe in the workplace.”

Four men aged 27, 29, 30 and 45 have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery and are in police custody.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1201 of 03/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.