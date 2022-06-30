Woman hoping power of social media will reunite newlyweds with video of first dance in Belfast pub Fibber Magee’s

Daisy and Patrick during their first dance at Fibber Magee's.

Can you help to find Patrick and Daisy?

A woman has shared a touching video of a couple’s first dance on their wedding day which was filmed in Fibber Magee’s in Belfast on Thursday.

Patrick and Daisy were dancing along to a cover of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ in the popular bar.

Catherine Williams posted the video on Twitter in the hopes that it will be reunited with the couple using the power of social media.

She tweeted: “Can anyone help me find Patrick and Daisy who got married today? I filmed their first dance in the Fibber Magee pub in Belfast but they left before I could get their numbers to send it to them #twitterpower#powerofsocialmedia.”