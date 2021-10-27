Woman hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following Holywood crash

A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash in Holywood on Tuesday evening.

The A2 Belfast Road – which runs towards Bangor – was closed in both directions for a time following the collision.

The road reopened in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an operation by emergency services.

According to police, the injured woman remains in hospital and is receiving treatment to her injuries.

Police said the crash involved a Range Rover car and a pedestrian and said they are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

PSNI Inspector Gareth Doherty said: “The collision took place on the Bangor-bound carriageway of Holywood’s Belfast Road just after 9pm.

“It involved a Range Rover and a pedestrian.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where she remains receiving treatment to serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, and in particular anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1936 of 26/10/21.”