Woman in 50s dragged from her car in west Belfast

A woman in her 60s came to the aid of a female driver who was dragged from her car in west Belfast early yesterday morning.

Shortly after 2.20am, it was reported to police that a woman in her 50s had got out of a Renault car in a car park at a nearby fold.

As she returned to her car, a man got into to the rear passenger seat, a PSNI officer said.

"The man asked for the driver's keys, and then made his way around to the other side of the car and tried to drag the woman from the vehicle," he said.

"Another woman in her 60s who had also got out of the vehicle, then came to help the driver. The man then made off from the scene with an unknown woman towards the Drumisk Park area following the incident.

"The man is described as being aged around 18 years old, 5ft 8ins in height and of medium build. He is described as wearing a grey tracksuit with short, dark hair. The woman is described as having blonde hair, slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit."