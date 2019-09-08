Woman in 60s 'traumatised' after men break into home

Police said that a woman in her 60s suffered a "terrifying ordeal" after two men broke into her Co Fermanagh home and demanded money.

Detectives are appealing for information after the burglary in the Gardiners Cross Road area of Maguiresbridge in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman was disturbed from her sleep by breaking glass at around 1.30am and was then confronted in her hall by two men who demanded she hand over money.

A small sum of money and a bank card were taken by the men who then left the house.

Both men were described as being aged around 30 and both wore dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said the woman had been "left traumatised" by her ordeal.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Gardiners Cross Road area to contact detectives at Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 207 08/09/19," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”