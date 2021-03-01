Woman in 80s dies in house blaze outside Larne

Blaze: The scene after the house fire in Larne at the weekend

The death of an elderly woman in a house fire in Co Antrim has left a community shocked.

The woman died after the blaze at her home at Ballyrickard Road, near Larne.

The fire took hold at the farmhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services including the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene.

Three fire service appliances and two officers were tasked.

The charity air ambulance was also scrambled to the scene.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, and the pensioner - who was in her 80s - was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

The PSNI said: "The fire was reported to police at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly passed away a short time later.

"The fire is not being treated as suspicious."

Local DUP councillor Gregg McKeen expressed his condolences and said the community was shocked by what had happened at the remote farmhouse.

"It's very sad and a big shock," the councillor said.

"Everyone I've spoken to today is shocked by what's happened in such terrible circumstances."