Woman in 80s forces burglars out of Bangor home

They were forced out of the home on Ballymaconnell Road South. Credit: Google

A woman in her 80s forced two burglars out of her Bangor home on Saturday evening.

At around 8.50pm the woman was sitting in the living room of her home on Ballymaconnell Road South in Bangor when she was confronted by an unknown man.

She pushed the man out of the living room and observed a second man standing in the hallway. Both men made off through the front door.

It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident.

Police believe the incident may be linked to another two burglaries in the Newtownards and Bangor areas on Saturday night.

Shortly after 7.30pm it was reported that entry had been forced to a house in Aldergrange Avenue area of Newtownards.

It is not yet know if anything was stolen during the incident.

At around 9.30pm it was reported that two men had forced entry to a house on Killaire Road in Bangor. Nothing was reported to have been stolen during this incident.

Detective Inspector Kelly is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone who noticed any strange vehicles in the area or any persons acting suspiciously or anything out of the ordinary last night to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 1656 05/10/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Police said they would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

"The report of a suspicious vehicle, or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood, can help police to prevent and detect crime," a spokesperson said.

"Please ensure all houses, sheds and garages are secured, particularly during the hours of darkness. Do not keep valuables or large amounts of cash in your home, and remember, safes are able to be removed.

"Do not leave any tools/ladders outside which can be used to access your property. Do not answer the door during the hours of darkness unless you are expecting someone or you have a security latch and can check identity first."