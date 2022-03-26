Woman in Co Down hospitalised with serious injuries after horse fell on her and died

An air ambulance was called for a female rider who became seriously injured after her horse fell on top of her and died on the road while she was out riding in Millisle on Saturday.

After initial treatment by police and ambulance crews at the Woburn Road area of the Co Down village, the woman who is aged in her 40s was taken by road to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The horse is understood to have died of natural causes and was then removed from the road.

The woman is a rider from Ian Magill’s local horse yard and is believed to have been out for a casual horse ride when her horse reared up, collapsed and died.

The road between Millisle and Ballywhiskin was closed for a time as emergency services attended the scene.

There are no further details at this time.