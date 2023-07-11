Woman in critical condition after car crashes into a tree in Derry

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101. Picture: Aodhan Roberts

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Londonderry on Tuesday.

One woman remains in critical condition in hospital following the crash on Letterkenny Road.

Inspector Craig said: "We received a report shortly before 8.45am this morning that a silver Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision with a tree on the Letterkenny Road.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"One woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition at this time.”

Police have since said that toad users are advised that the Letterkenny Road has now reopened.

The woman remains in hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and may have information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 345 of 11/07/23.