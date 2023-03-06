Woman in critical condition after M2 crash

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on the M2 on Sunday evening.

The four-vehicle road traffic collision happened on the southbound motorway close to the Sandyknowes junction. The motorway closed after the accident but has since re-opened in all directions.

Sergeant Smart said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday that a collision had occurred between a Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One woman remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them via 101.