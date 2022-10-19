Woman in critical condition following Crumlin crash

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Crumlin on Tuesday afternoon (Pacemaker).

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in Crumlin on Tuesday afternoon, police have confirmed.

The incident took place in the Main Street area of the town. The road was closed for most of the afternoon and evening, but opened shortly after 8pm.

Multiple emergency services attended, including the Air Ambulance, with the woman taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The PSNI have launched an investigation and confirmed a man was arrested following the crash but later released on police bail.

A spokesperson said: “Police received and responded to a report of the collision, which involved a vehicle and a female pedestrian, shortly after 2.05pm.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

"The injured woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition at this time.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.”