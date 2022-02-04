Woman in critical condition following Glengormley collision involving lorry

A woman in her 60s is in a critical condition in hospital on Friday evening following an earlier road traffic collision in Glengormley.

The incident involved a collision with a lorry and the pedestrian in the Antrim road area.

The crash took place between the junctions with Church Road and Farmley Road.

The road was closed for several hours throughout the day, however police confirmed it has since reopened.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward to police.

PSNI Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Antrim Road area shortly before 10:45am this morning.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 451 of 04/02/22.”