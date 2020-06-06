Woman in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car in Belfast

Emergency services at scene of the accident on Stewartstown Road

A female pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Belfast's Stewartstown Road.

The woman was struck by a black Nissan Leaf close to the Suffolk Day Centre at around 6.15pm on Friday.

Police immediately put diversions in place as Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) personnel and firefighters assessed the incident, where locals feared a woman was trapped under a car.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail to return at a future date.

The Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call just after 6pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"NIAS dispatched two emergency crews to the scene and the HEMS crew was also tasked to the incident, responding by car," it said.

"Following initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken by ambulance to the RVH."

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1545 05/06/20.