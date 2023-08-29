Woman in her 20s charged in connection with death of NI man at Sliabh Liag

She is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 20s has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was recovered from the water at the Sliabh Liag cliffs in June this year.

The body of lorry driver Robert Wilkin – originally from Northern Ireland and facing heroin and cocaine smuggling charges at the time of his killing between June 24 and 25, 2023 – was found floating off the cliffs in Co Donegal.

It is understood Mr Wilkin was beaten in an attack in nearby Killybegs before his body was thrown off the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

The woman was re-arrested yesterday, having been previously detained in Letterkenny alongside 38-year-old suspect Alan Vial following information received by An Garda Síochána.

She will appear before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday August 29 at 11am.

Sliabh Liag

It comes after co-accused Vial (38) of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, appeared in court last month charged with Mr Wilkin’s murder.

Vial appeared before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court on July 14.

He did not speak during the hearing.

The defence moved that Vial be assisted with medical requirements while in custody.

No application for bail was made during the brief court hearing.

A Garda officer told the court that he had arrested Vial in Ballyshannon Garda Station and charged him with the murder earlier on Friday.

The officer said that after being charged and cautioned, Vial made no reply.