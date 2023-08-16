Woman in her 20s extradited to Republic from Northern Ireland to face fraud trial

A woman in her 20s has been extradited to the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland to stand trial for fraud.

In a statement, the PSNI said officers from the International Policing Unit worked with An Garda Siochana to transport the woman on Wednesday.

She was sought for extradition for fraud offences, alongside making a false report statement to Garda.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear. Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”