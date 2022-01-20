Woman in her 70s left ‘badly shaken’ after south Belfast robbery

A woman aged in her 70s has been left “badly shaken” after a reported burglary in her south Belfast home as she slept.

Detectives have appealed for information on the incident which took place in the Maryville Street area on Monday, January 10.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Police received a report that sometime between 11.30pm and 6am on Tuesday January 11, entry had been gained to the home of a woman in her 70s while she was asleep.

“A mobile phone, top up cards and perfume were taken during the incident.

“The woman was unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1139 of January 11.”

A report can also be made online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.