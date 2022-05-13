Woman in her 80s hospitalised for head injury after Belfast city centre robbery

A woman in her eighties has been hospitalised after a robber forced her to the ground in Belfast city centre on Thursday morning.

Police say the woman hit her head on a black metal bollard in Great Victoria Street when a man pulled her to the ground while trying to steal her bag.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sergeant Matt Boucher said: “It was reported around 10:25pm, that minutes earlier, a woman, aged in her eighties, had been walking down the street when an unknown male ran past her and attempted to pull her handbag out of her arms.

“The victim held on to her bag before the suspect forcefully pulled her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on a black metal bollard. She was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries which, thankfully, are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

The suspect is reported to have ran off along Great Victoria Street in the direction of the city centre, described as being approximately 5’10.

He was wearing a dark navy jacket with a blue upper panel and hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Sgt Boucher added: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who sustained a serious head injury as a result.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1813 of May 12.”

A report can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 11 or online.