Woman in hospital after aggravated burglary in west Belfast

A woman has been left in hospital following an aggravated burglary in west Belfast on Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident at a house in the Emma Court area in the early hours.

It was reported shortly after 1.10am that two women entered the house and assaulted the female occupant, leaving her with injuries to her face and head.

The victim was taken for medical treatment following the incident and remains in hospital at this time.

The PSNI has asked anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Woodbourne on 101.