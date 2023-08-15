Woman in hospital after being struck by cyclist in Derry

A woman is recovering in hospital after being struck by a cyclist in Londonderry.

The pedestrian was walking her dog in the Waterside area of the city on Monday night when the incident happened on Belt Road.

Access to Osprey Park and Glenmore Park was restricted at around 9.40pm while police and paramedics attended the scene.

The injured female was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in this area and witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101.

They are particularly interested to speak to drivers who have dashcam footage of the incident.