Woman in hospital after M2 crash

The crash on the M2

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash between a van and a car on the M2 motorway on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the M2 Foreshore before the turn off for Fortwilliam.

Police, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the ambulance service all attended the scene.

A NIFRS spokesperson said two appliances attended the incident.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue one female casualty from the car," the spokesperson said.

"She was transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and taken to hospital. The incident was dealt with by 2.23pm."

Two outside lanes country-bound were closed following the incident, but have now reopened.