The air ambulance was also in attendance

A woman has been taken to hospital after injuring herself in a fall at a coastal path in Portstewart on Saturday morning.

The woman fell while walking beside a rock pool at Nun's Walk.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said that the air ambulance was dispatched to the scene after a call at 8.08am on Saturday.

After initial assessment and treatment at the scene the woman was taken to Causeway Hospital by a road ambulance.