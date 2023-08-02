Woman injured in Co Tyrone domestic assault that ended outside shop

A woman was injured in a domestic assault in Co Tyrone on Monday.

The incident, which occurred at around 6pm, began in a house in Clogher and ended outside a Dungannon shop.

The victim, aged in her forties, sustained injuries to her face and arms.

DI Duffield said: “The victim, who is in her early forties, was assaulted and sustained injuries to her face and arms.

"This was an incident that escalated from a house in the Clogher area and ended publically outside a shop in the Lines area outside a shop in Dungannon. Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time this offence took place.”

Police have asked that anyone who has information to contact them via 101.