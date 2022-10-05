Woman inside property as house set on fire in Derry arson attack

Police in Londonderry are investigating a suspected arson attack after a house was set ablaze with a woman inside the property.

The incident occurred in the Bann Drive area around 1.25am on Tuesday.

The woman managed to escape the fire and was not injured.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Just how the fire started remains under examination, however, at this time we are treating this as arson.

“As we continue with enquiries to establish what happened and a motive, we're appealing to anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between 1am and 1.25am yesterday to call us.

"This incident could have resulted in serious consequences had it not been for emergency services being contacted so quickly, and we want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their help.”

Anyone with information of the incident can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 81 of 04/10/22.

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org