Woman jailed for battering Ludmila Poletelova to death with a hammer in her Limavady home

A 47-year-old woman has been jailed for at least 16 years for battering Ludmila Poletelova (61) to death in her Limavady home.

Svetlana Svedova was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday after being convicted over the frenzied attack which happened in April 2021.

The results of a post mortem confirmed that the victim sustained a severe head injury due to multiple blows.

Police have welcomed minimum sentence imposed on Ms Svedova.

DI Claire McGarvey updates media as Svetlana Svedova is jailed for battering Ludmila Poletelova to death with a hammer in her Limavady home

PSNI Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey described the killing as a “shocking attack” noting how Ms Poletelova was struck repeatedly, and ferociously, with a hammer.

“The injuries sustained included multiple skull fractures due to over 50 blows to the head,” she said.

“We believe that Svedova went to Ludmila’s home during the afternoon of Tuesday 20 April 2021.

"It’s here that the attack, which the defendant claims resulted from an argument, took place.

“Ludmila was found dead by a friend, in her own home, on the afternoon of Friday 23 April.

“Svedova initially denied any wrongdoing and it was only after a thorough investigation and working closely with prosecutors in the Public Prosecution Service, that she eventually pleaded guilty. The investigation was backed by CCTV footage and forensic evidence.”

Ludmila was originally from Latvia but had lived and worked in the Limavady for a number of years.

Ms McGarvey said she kept herself to herself, she was greatly respected and well-liked within the local community.

“I would like to thank local people for their assistance with this investigation,” she added.

“Your support has been invaluable.

"Furthermore, Ludmila’s family have extended their sincere gratitude to those who initiated and supported fundraising to allow Ludmila’s body to be returned to her native Latvia.

“Today my thoughts are with Ludmila’s two sons and two grandchildren who remain heartbroken and distraught by the loss of, and level of violence inflicted upon, their loved one. Indeed, their torment was prolonged by the defendant’s delay in pleading guilty.

“This was a senseless, cruel and brutal loss of an innocent life.”