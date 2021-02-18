Woman jailed for drunken knife attack on victim

A woman who stabbed another in the face during a group attack in east Belfast was jailed for 14 months yesterday

Leanne Baxter, from Antrim Road in the city, admitted a wounding charge at Belfast Crown Court.

Branding Baxter as the "prime mover" in the attack, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said the incident justified a custodial sentence.

The 35-year-old and two younger women were arrested after the injured party was assaulted and stabbed in her home and again in the street as she tried to flee.

Police were alerted to the attack in Bendigo Street at around 11pm on October 25, 2019, and when they arrived they found the victim.

A blood-stained knife was discovered and the injured woman named her attackers as Baxter and two others. The trio were arrested a short time later at Lanyon Place, where Baxter discarded the victim's phone in bushes.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for slash wounds to her face and a puncture wound to her chest.

She said Baxter and the two others called at her house around 10pm, and that Baxter had pinned her against the wall and punched her.

She said one of the younger women then pulled her to the ground, and that all three started attacking her.

Baxter lifted a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the face.

When the woman tried to call police on her mobile the phone was taken by one of the younger women. She managed to flee the house but was attacked again by Baxter.

Judge Fowler said this part of the incident was captured on CCTV and showed Baxter "carrying out a sustained attack in the street with a stabbing and slashing motion".

Following her arrest Baxter said she had been drinking alcohol but claimed she would not have attacked the other woman. She said she had no memory of the incident or having the phone.

When shown the CCTV footage Baxter accepted her behaviour, but said she couldn't remember doing it. She also apologised for her actions.

The two younger women, one of whom has learning difficulties, have already been sentenced for the roles they played in the violent incident.

Judge Fowler said Baxter carried out a persistent attack using a knife while under the influence of drink and drugs, which left her victim with significant facial wounds.

Saying he had taken into consideration both Baxter's remorse and her criminal record, which included previous assaults, Judge Fowler imposed the 14-month sentence and said: "Due to the seriousness of the case, I do not consider there are circumstances that would justify me suspending the sentence."