Woman killed in Co Down crash

A woman has died after a crash in Co Down.

She was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the Holywood Road, Newtownards at around 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours but has now reopened.

To date 46 people have lost their lives on Northern Ireland roads since the start of the year.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on the road or who may have witnessed the collision or captured dash cam footage to contact the 101, quoting reference number 1095 of 14/10/2020.