Woman killed in Co Tyrone crash named locally Andrea Hackett

Police at the scene on of the Ballynakilly Road crash. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A woman who died following a crash in Co Tyrone has been named locally as Andrea Hackett.

The two-car collision happened on the Ballynakilly Road near Coalisland at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Mrs Hackett and is said to have been from the local area.

She was the driver of a Renault Modus and was treated at the scene of the accident but passed away.

The driver of the other car, a Volkswagen Golf, escaped the incident injured.

Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy said the community was deeply shocked by the accident.

He added: “I was saddened to hear of the death of a woman in a collision on the Ballynakilly Road in Coalisland.

“My thoughts are with the family, the friends and the loved ones of the woman who has lost her life in this tragic manner at this difficult time. I would appeal with anyone for information about what happened to bring it forward to the police.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1981 of 14/07/20.

Six-vehicle road traffic collision on the Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan, on Tuesday evening (14 July). Pic: Caroline Overend

Separately, PSNI officers are investigating a horror crash in Co Down.

An MLA said the scene of the six-car collision was more like a bomb site than a car crash.

No one was seriously injured in the accident, which took place on Clarkhill Road near Castlewellan at 7pm on Tuesday.

All of the cars suffered serious damage in the accident and the residential street was left strewn with debris.

It is thought one car hit a number of parked vehicles.

The police and the fire and ambulance services attended the scene of the incident and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital, where he was checked for injuries and subsequently discharged.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath called for a full police investigation.

He said: “The images from the aftermath of the incident near Castlewellan are truly horrific.

“It looks more like a bomb site that a traffic accident.

“As I understand it, only one car was moving and its impact has caused the destruction of a number of vehicles and property in the area.

“This is a serious incident and will need fully investigated by the PSNI. I will be speaking with senior officers to ensure this is fully examined and a thorough explanation provided.”

Mr McGrath said local residents had been complaining for years about traffic in the area.

The MLA added that Tuesday night’s accident was “an absolutely shocking event on their doorsteps”.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1772 of 14/07/20.