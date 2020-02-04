Woman left 'badly shaken' following Co Down armed robbery

A female shop worker has been left badly shaken after two masked men armed with a handgun robbed premises in Co Down.

Two men with their faces covered entered the shop in the Katesbridge Road area of Kinallen, near the Corbally Road, at around 6.40pm on Monday.

The female member of staff managed to get away and locked herself in a neighbouring property. Police said the woman was not injured but left badly shaken following the ordeal.

The suspect armed with the firearm is described as being tall with medium build, wearing dark bottoms possibly jeans, a dark hooded top, a mask and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as being of stocky build wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black fleeced jacket and gardening gloves.

At this stage it is not known if anything was taken during the armed robbery.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen two males on the Katesbridge Road area yesterday evening, or anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle driving erratically or at speed in the area to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1691 03/02/20.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”